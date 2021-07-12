Inflation data correction

The production of the May 2021 inflation report was delayed due to an error being identified and corrected relating to the calculation which impacts on both CPI and RPI inflation.

The formula error happened in July 2020, occurring only once, to an item in the Recreation and Culture sub category within CPI and Leisure Goods within RPI.

The May 2021 report includes the corrected rates of inflation and index values from July 2020 through to May 2021.

The impact upon the rates of inflation between what was originally published and the correct rate is shown below: