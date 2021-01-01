Ramsey Town Commissioners to take on management of Government housing stock in Bride

Ramsey Town Commissioners is the latest local authority to sign up to a pilot scheme to manage and maintain Government-owned public sector housing stock.

The Commissioners will take responsibility for the provision of day-to-day housing services for all 12 properties owned by the Department of Infrastructure in Lambhill, Bride. The agreement will commence this month and will last for an initial period of two years.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said:

‘This is an extremely positive development as the tenants of Lambhill will benefit by receiving a more localised housing service. It will also enable efficiencies within the Department, and deliver better value for the people of the Isle of Man as a result.’

The residents of Lambhill have been visited by officers from both the Department and the Commissioners to inform them of the change and provide information about who to contact for maintenance and housing services when the agreement comes into effect.

For further information, contact the Housing Business Support Team at housing@gov.im or by calling +44 1624 685926.