North American Manx Awards: Young people recognised for outstanding cultural contribution

Students who made an outstanding contribution to Manx culture last year have been recognised by the North American Manx Association (NAMA).

The North American Manx Awards honour the achievements of children and young people in areas such as language, music and the arts.

Roo Hyett, 14, and Sophia Taylor, 17, who both attend QEII were recognised for music and language respectively, and St John’s pupil Thomas McAleer was recognised for art.

Ten-year-old Ben Cawtherley, an accomplished artist who attends Bunscoill Rhumsaa, was recognised for overcoming a disability to make a difference in his community.

All winners were presented with a specially minted silver medal by David Holmes – a life member of NAMA.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘It has been a tough year for everyone and these awards are a great way to recognise the endeavours and exceptional talents of our young people and their contribution to our rich Manx culture.’

Laurence Skelly, MHK, Past President of NAMA, presented awards to Ballakermeen’s Izabela Garczynska and QE11’s Ealish Ayres for their progress with the Manx language.

Minister Skelly, said:

‘Recognising our heritage and culture gives a sense of unity and belonging and after such a difficult year filled with challenges it is more important than ever we acknowledge the young people who have contributed so importantly.’

The awards have been run each year since 1978, when the convention of the North American Manx Association assembled at Rocky River, Ohio, and resolved to spend $1000 on a project to commemorate the Millennium of Tynwald in 1979.