Consultation launched on provision and funding of public libraries

The Cabinet Office have today (Friday 9 July) launched a consultation on the provision and funding of public libraries.

The short survey aims to gather views of the public on what services and facilities they’d like to see in their local libraries, and how future funding should be structured.

The Council of Ministers Libraries Working Party report summarises the current situation in respect of library provision, and the recommendations contained within provide options for the future provision of public libraries and how they continue to be funded.

The full working party report is available to download from the consultation page, which also includes details of the recommendations and findings made by the group, which included;

The provision of library services should be underpinned by the principles of equity and accessibility to enable everyone on the Isle of Man to easily access books and services via the Island’s libraries

That libraries are more than just loaning books and that they can, and do, play a role in supporting the most vulnerable in our society

That libraries and Local Authorities from across the Island should work together to introduce a universal membership card which would enable shared membership and consider a shared IT system to support shared stock

The public libraries consultation is available online through the Consultation Hub and will be open for six weeks.

Paper copies of the consultation are available on request by calling +44 1624 686620 or emailing anna.goldsmith@gov.im