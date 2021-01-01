New footpath/cycleway opens in Pulrose

A shared footpath/cycleway in Pulrose is helping to connect the community with the town centre, and encouraging people to stay active and stay safe while protecting the environment.

The new route linking Anagh Coar and Pulrose to the town centre is now officially open for use as a shared pedestrian and cycle route, as part of the Active Travel Strategy.

The newly-surfaced path runs alongside the edge of Pulrose golf course, providing a safe and comfortable alternative route to the main road. It runs for 400m metres, from the new Toucan crossing at Anagh Coar Lane and New Castletown Road junction, to Springfield Road in Pulrose – providing safe access to the NSC, school routes, town centre and the former steam railway lines connecting Douglas, Union Mills, St John’s and Peel.

It will become part of a network of cycle lanes, joining Douglas West to the main central route on Peel Road, and providing residents with a safe and easy way to travel to school or work actively – by cycling, walking and running, or by scooter.

An opening event was recently attended by members of the Government’s Active Travel Steering Group, Douglas Borough Council and contractors.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said:

‘This route is an example of collaborating to achieve a positive outcome for our community – the Active Travel Steering Group, Douglas Borough Council and contractors have worked together, and hope that this new route provides real benefit to those that will use it.’

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘This facility helps set the benchmark for future provision, ensuring we consider not just the access to our towns and schools, but provide children and families with the tools to make healthy and safe choices.’

Minister for Policy and Reform Ray Harmer MHK said: