Sporting Club Isle of Man to sponsor Manx Youth Games

Sporting Club Isle of Man to become the new headline sponsor of the Manx Youth Games from 2022 to 2024.

The Club will support the Manx Sport and Recreation event for the next three Games, reinforcing a commitment to support the Manx community by promoting their existing social and sporting capital.

The Manx Youth Games are the biggest multi-sport event for young people from school years 2 - 10 in the Isle of Man. The event attracts over 1000 participants across a variety sports with over 50 weekly training sessions delivered across the Island by qualified sports coaches.

The programme offers young people the opportunity to try new sports or activities from January until the games, and encourages participants to continue with sport throughout the year.

Sport and exercise can have a hugely positive impact on both the physical and mental wellbeing of children and adults, and with this support it is hoped that the Manx Youth Games will continue to offer children the opportunity to take part in a variety of new sports, as well as developing team working skills, sportsmanship and other benefits from the social aspects of group sporting events.

Tony Keating, Chair, Sporting Club Isle of Man said:

‘The Club is really looking forward to our involvement with the Manx Youth Games.’ ‘Sporting Club Isle of Man was established to provide a community owned structure to invest in creating opportunity through sport in the Isle of Man. We are driven to provide opportunities which will benefit as broad a range of our community as possible. Working in partnership with the Department and Manx Sport and Recreation to create entry pathways, free from financial barriers, for school children to get into sport makes us incredibly proud. ‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Scheinberg Family for their financial donation which has enabled us to fund the Manx Youth Games for the next 3 years.’

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture added: