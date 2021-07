Bank Holidays in the Isle of Man 2022

The following dates will be Bank Holidays in the Isle of Man in 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the Bank Holidays Act 1989:

Monday, 3 January (New Year’s Day, Substitute Day)

Friday, 15 April (Good Friday)

Monday, 18 April (Easter Monday)

Monday, 2 May (Early May Bank Holiday)

Thursday, 2 June (Spring Bank Holiday)

Friday, 3 June (Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday)

Friday, 10 June (TT Bank Holiday)

Tuesday 5 July (Tynwald Day)

Monday, 29 August (Summer Bank Holiday)

Monday 26 December (Boxing Day)

Tuesday 27 December (Christmas Day, Substitute Day)

Details of Bank Holidays can also be found online or from the Financial Governance Division of the Treasury via email treasuryadmin@gov.im or telephone +44 1624 685980.