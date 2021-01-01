The Princess Royal to preside over Tynwald

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will visit the Isle of Man tomorrow (Monday 5 July) for Tynwald Day.

Her Royal Highness will arrive at the Tynwald green in St John’s shortly before a Royal Air Force flypast by IV Squadron from RAF Valley. The Princess Royal will then be invited to inspect the Guard of Honour, made up of The Queen’s Colour Squadron (RAF Regiment) and the front rank of the Band of The Royal Air Force College.

The Princess Royal will then proceed to the National War Memorial where Her Royal Highness will lay a wreath, followed by a minute’s silence.

Her Royal Highness will follow the Sword of State into the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist and, after the church service, will process to Tynwald Hill where the Princess Royal will preside over the open air Tynwald ceremony.

The Princess Royal will visit the Tynwald Fair in the afternoon as well as carrying out other engagements.

Her Royal Highness will end the day at Government House where she will receive the general salute from the RAF band as they perform the beating retreat and sunset ceremony.

The Princess Royal has made numerous visits to the Island, most recently in October 2019. Her Royal Highness last attended Tynwald Day in 2008.