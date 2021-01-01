Solution found to avoid removal of 25 Elm trees on Braaid Road

This morning (Friday 2 July) the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Geoffrey Boot MHK, the Chair of the Planning Committee Martyn Perkins MHK, and the owner of Ballavarvane Farm in St Marks met to discuss alternative options to address access issues at the property which could avoid the removal of trees.

Following a useful and productive meeting, it has been agreed that no work or action will take place at the existing site whilst an alternative solution is finalised.

The existing planning application to remove 25 trees and create safer access to the property was granted following road safety concerns contained in the application. These include a serious accident that took place in September 2019 as well as a series of near misses due to visibility issues.

An alternative access has now been identified that would avoid any impact on the Elm tunnel on the Braaid Road in St Marks. A planning application will be developed and submitted in the next three months.

If this alternative application is successful, the landowner will relinquish the existing planning approval, legally abandoning the intended changes to improve access and safety.

The public are requested to remain respectful towards the landowner who has followed the planning process and who, following public concern, is working with Government to implement an alternative solution to the current vehicular access issues.

Minister Boot said:

'We had a very positive discussion with the landowner and have agreed to work together on this alternative approach, which will avoid any damage to the Elm tunnel, whilst still ensuring that the landowner has a safer access to the site at a different location.'

Mr Perkins commented: