£125,000 to help Mobile Library for a further year

The Council of Ministers has confirmed that the Family Library will receive financial support of up to £125,000, on receipt of an appropriate business case, to ensure that the Mobile Library service is maintained for a further 12 months.

The support will be made available via the Bona Vacantia Fund, which is managed by the Treasury.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said:

'I am pleased that this funding has been secured, although the need to determine how the Family Library operates into the future remains.'

A consultation on the report of the Council of Ministers Working Party on Libraries will be launched next week.