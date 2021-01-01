Statement on meeting of OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS

The Chief Minister Howard Quayle CBE MHK has commented on the agreement between 130 member jurisdictions of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) – including the Isle of Man – to join a new two-pillar plan to reform international taxation rules.

This agreement builds on the recent G7 announcement and is the next step towards important changes to the way in which the largest multinational companies will be taxed in future years.

The Chief Minister said: