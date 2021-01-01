Revised programme to undertake Mountain Road improvements

A schedule of proposed road closures on the Mountain Road this summer has been revised following consultation with stakeholders and feedback from the public.

The new approach is designed to reduce the impact on the travelling public and support local businesses during the summer months.

The majority of the work is now scheduled to take place over a six-week period starting in March 2022. This will include the reconstruction of the highway at Stella Maris in Ramsey and essential maintenance work.

The project cannot be started any later than March as the road surface and lining must have sufficient time to settle before TT 2022; and a six-week closure is necessary due to the risk of poor weather and fewer hours of daylight.

Some work will take place this summer to enable resurfacing by a specialist micro-asphalt contractor from the UK as part of a larger Island-wide programme.

This material must be applied in warm weather and the work will require daily closures for up to a week between Ramsey and the Bungalow, typically between 9am and 4pm to cater for commuter traffic. Access will be maintained to businesses and the Manx Electric Railway.

Patching will also be undertaken separately between Ramsey and Waterworks. This will be done under temporary traffic lights with a speed limit extension.

While these schemes take place, essential maintenance work will be tackled ahead of winter. A project to improve the railway crossing at the Bungalow will also be able to begin before being completed during the road closure in spring 2022.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said:

‘As highlighted previously, this work is necessary to allow next year’s TT to go ahead as well as for safe long-term use. Now the consultation period has concluded, the team have been able to finalise their plans and revise the original proposal to accommodate concerns.’

He added: