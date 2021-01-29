Two new cases of COVID-19 detected – 29 January 2021

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man over the last 24 hours.

Both cases were detected in day 1 tests in individuals who were already isolating following travel to the Island. Their isolation period continues and further tests will be offered.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK commented:

‘These instances are absolutely expected. The individuals have done everything right, followed guidance and kept our community safe. ‘Cases such as this do not signify a community spread of the virus and therefore do not affect our proposed end to lockdown on 1 February.’

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 29.