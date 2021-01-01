National Sports Centre to reopen on Monday

People will be able use indoor and outdoor facilities at the National Sports Centre from Monday 1 February, with its swimming pools reopening the next day.

The move comes as the Isle of Man Government prepares to lift the restrictions that led the centre to close on 6 January.

Customers will be able use the facilities as normal and enjoy exercise classes - with a full list, including half-term schemes, available online.

The end of social distancing will allow pool side staff to refresh their safety training that day and the NSC, Southern and Northern swimming pools to reopen on Tuesday.

As staff at the Western pool had recently undertaken their training it will reopen on Monday.

The planned end of restrictions will mean school swimming lessons and Activ8 classes can restart this week and training sessions for the Manx Youth Games will begin on Monday 8 February.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘Once again the efforts of our community to prevent the spread of coronavirus have allowed us to safely reopen our indoor sports facilities. ‘Physical health boosts wellbeing and the lifting of restrictions will allow more people to get active and enjoy the sports and recreation opportunities we have on our Island.’

For more information people can reception on 688588 or email nsc@gov.im when the NSC reopens and all sessions can be booked online.