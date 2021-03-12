Consultation launched on e-bikes and e-scooters

As more and more people seek low emission ways of traveling, electric bicycles and scooters are becoming more popular. Higher powered versions, which are increasingly available in Europe, will soon be widely accessible. The Isle of Man Government has today launched a consultation seeking views on a draft policy proposal to support the use of this emerging technology.

Minister for Infrastructure Tim Baker MHK commented:

‘With the emergence of higher powered versions of e-bikes and e-scooters it makes perfect sense to take the opportunity to bring forward a clear policy to support and encourage the uptake of this low emission way of travelling. ‘Applying the same rules to different classes of bicycle or scooter is no longer practical when you take into consideration the increased speeds of these newer machines.’

The consultation document is available to downloaded electronically via the consultation hub consult.gov.im and written submissions are welcome by email: doiconsultation@gov.im

The consultation process will run for six weeks and conclude on Friday 12 March 2021.