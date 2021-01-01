Food Hygiene Rating Scheme consultation extended

A consultation seeking views on proposed legislation that could allow a Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) to be introduced in the Isle of Man has been extended until 12 February.

The regulations would bring the Island in line with the UK and mean the likes of pubs, restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets would be legally required to display their rating for the public to see in the premises and online.

The rating system would range from zero, where urgent improvement is needed, to five, where hygiene standards are classed as very good.

Currently hygiene standards reached by each establishment are not publicly displayed.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The proposed regulations would allow Island residents to make more informed choices about where to eat out and shop for their food. ‘They would also act as a significant commercial driver for businesses to achieve and maintain compliance with existing food hygiene law, so I encourage consumers, food business operators, and those working in the food industry to take advantage of the extended consultation.’ ‘People are increasingly aware of food safety and infection control, so a transparent system where ratings are clearly displayed makes sense for everyone involved.’

The regulations would apply to all premises where food is sold or served on the Island, including schools, care homes and hospitals.

The Food Hygiene Ratings Regulations 2021 consultation can be found here.