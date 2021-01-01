MERA recipients must advise Treasury of return to work date

Treasury is reminding people in receipt of the Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance (MERA) that they must advise the Department of the date they returned to work or intend to return to work.

Earlier this week it was announced that MERA would be extended to 14 February for those who cannot return to work straightaway, despite the circuit break being set to be fully lifted from 1 February.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘In order to ensure people receive MERA for the correct period we need them to contact us by email to advise us of the date they returned to work, or plan to return to work. Anyone who needs additional support after 31 January must inform us by Friday 5 February otherwise we will assume they have re- commenced paid employment with effect from 31 January and do not wish to claim support for the additional period.’

Recipients of MERA should confirm their return to work date by emailing the MERA team at MERA@gov.im providing their full name and date of birth and if possible their National Insurance Number.