Online dashboard gives at-a-glance update on vaccination progress

A summary of statistics offering the public an up-to-date snapshot of the Island’s vaccination programme has gone live online at: https://covid19.gov.im/vacstats

Information on the dashboard currently spans eight areas headed by an anonymised total number of people vaccinated in phase 1. This is broken down by the brand of vaccine used, first and second doses, age groups and the location and date jabs were given. The page also shows the number of jabs booked over the following seven days, and maps vaccinations to the priority groups set out by the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The dashboard’s interactive function gives further detail behind the headline figures. Users can filter summary data by clicking on relevant themes. For example, to show the numbers of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations only, the user would click on the Pfizer/BioNTech brand, or to show vaccinations given to care home residents, choose the Care Homes option under Location and the age band of interest. Users can also filter by the JCVI cohorts using the drop-down menu at the top.

Health and Social Care Minister David Ashford said:

‘I’m delighted are able to share some of the real-time data that is being used in our programme. It provides transparency about the pace of vaccination delivery, and an insight into the scope and scale of the data required to successfully drive it.

He added:

‘A project like this requires a continual flow of accurate data. We use this to ensure that we are delivering against the JCVI priority groups, taking into account both first and second doses. Our data reporting requirements will change over time as the rollout develops, and we will adapt the dashboard accordingly.’

The vaccination statistics dashboard is updated at 90 minute intervals during the working day, from 8am until 6.30pm. The current statistics are a click away.