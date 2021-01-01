GPs’ training session means routine appointments unavailable

Island GPs will be attending their latest, virtual training session on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 January, and consequently routine GP appointments will not be available between 1pm and 6pm.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP. Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

The education sessions were established in 2012 to give GPs the opportunity to discuss developments in medical care and best practice, and to examine ways to enhance care for patients in the Isle of Man at a focused session away from their surgeries.