Future management of Sulby Claddagh explored

Expressions of interest are being sought from individuals or businesses capable of managing the Sulby Claddagh campsite, or running it as a standalone business.

The scenic campsite in the north of the Island has been run by the Isle of Man Government for more than 30 years and attracts around 2,300 visitors a year.

Interested parties must have experience of running a campsite or non-serviced accommodation, an understanding of legal constraints and model campsite standards, and a vision for how the facilities and visitor experience can be developed.

It total, the Sulby Claddagh covers 12 acres of which a quarter is set aside for camping, and further expanded to accommodate visitors during motorcycling events such as the TT races.

Under byelaws campers are allowed to book for up to 14 nights between 1 May and 30 September and on the Easter weekend through a permit system.

Interested individuals and businesses are asked to register their interest and submit a brief summary of their experience and capability before 12 February.

An operator is also being sought to manage overnight motorhome stays at the Ayres National Nature Reserve (ANNR) in Smeale. The area is a site of international importance for wildlife and one of the most biodiverse areas on the Island.

Motorhomes are permitted to stay overnight in a small recreational area, but tents and campfires are not allowed under byelaws.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, who currently manage both sites, said:

‘We want to hear from people who are capable of taking on these sites that are popular with visitors and locals alike. It might be that one individual or business shows an interest in both sites.’

The closing date for the ANNR is the 15 February.