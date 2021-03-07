Views sought on woodland planting scheme

The public are asked for their views on a proposed tree planting scheme that has been designed to help the Island meet its climate change goals.

The Woodland Grant Scheme (WGS) is part of Government efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change by increasing natural carbon capture opportunities.

It has been developed to support the Government’s action plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The grant scheme encourages the creation of new woodlands by landowners who are not in receipt of the Agricultural Development Scheme 2019.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘It would deliver economic, environmental and social benefits on the Island.’

The Minister, said:

‘In many ways the pandemic has shone a light on the importance of nature and the creation of new woodland can play a crucial role in combating the biodiversity and climate crises we face. ‘Increased planting also provides important wildlife habitat, enhances and protects the environment, and has proven benefits for people’s health and wellbeing.’

If approved the scheme will allow grants to be issued for the planting and annual maintenance of woodlands of between 0.2 and 10 hectares (around half a football pitches).

The consultation is seeking a range of views and will run until 7 March 2021.