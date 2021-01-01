Parents asked to keep children home until schools reopen

Parents are asked to keep their children at home whenever possible next week ahead of the planned reopening of schools, nurseries and child-minders on Monday 1 February.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK, announced the Island will begin easing restrictions this weekend with socially distant outdoor meetings permitted and trades allowed to return to work under certain rules from Saturday.

However, parents are still asked to keep their children at home whenever possible to take pressure off hub schools, many of which are near capacity.

In Thursday’s briefing, Howard Quayle MHK announced that Government is working towards a full exit from restrictions after twenty-one days with no community transmission.

It means - subject to no further community cases – all schools and University College Isle of Man will welcome back students next month.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘This is of course a plan and it may change - but we are now working with head teachers to organise how it will work for students and teachers.’ ‘When schools and the rest of society return to normal it means social distancing and face coverings are no longer essential but can be worn for personal reasons.’ ‘Our teachers have done an amazing job with distance learning during this difficult time and I would like to thank them for their resilience and dedication. I continue to ask parents to support them as we move out of the present lockdown’.

All schools closed on Thursday 7 January, except for 14 educational hubs maintained for vulnerable children and those of essential workers.