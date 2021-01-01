Business Isle of Man and the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce to host virtual workshops for small businesses

Business Isle of Man, an Executive Agency of the Department for Enterprise, is working in partnership with the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce to host a series of seven workshops for small businesses on-island. The first two in the series, Facebook for Business and Instagram for Business, will be held virtually next week between 9:30 – 11:30 on Monday 25 January and Wednesday 27th January, respectively.

The topics of all seven workshops are based upon direct feedback received from small business owners who attended the initial ‘How can we help?’ workshops held last year by Business Isle of Man in Douglas, St Johns and Castletown. Themes include Cyber security, eCommerce, Digital marketing and pitching skills for investment.

Each workshop will be delivered by local experts in their field, all of whom have set up and successfully run their own businesses on-island and are well equipped to share their knowledge and experience.

Kirsty Lawrence of Mann Social will be delivering the first two workshops virtually via Zoom with tickets costing £5+vat each having been heavily subsidised by both Business Isle of Man and the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce.

The two upcoming workshops aim to upskill attendees on how best to leverage Facebook and Instagram for their small business- educating on how often to post, grow followers and engagement, generate more traffic and recognise what good looks like. Attendees will leave with actionable tips and insight into strategies relevant to their small business in 2021.

A representative from the Department for Enterprise will also be present at both workshops to answer questions about their Business Improvement Scheme which offers on-island based businesses in all sectors a 50% grant (capped at £10,000) towards the cost of website development and digital marketing projects, including social media management.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Political Member for Business Isle of Man commented:

‘I was delighted by the take-up of the initial ‘How can we help?’ workshops held last year as they allowed us to thoroughly understand first-hand from business owners themselves what barriers are preventing them from developing their businesses. With the insight received, we’ve now been able to tailor and prioritise seven further workshops according to the specific areas of support the majority of our small business owners say they need the most. Similar to the initial workshops held last year, of which we received fantastic feedback in relation to this, they will also provide an excellent opportunity to network with other small business owners to share and gain useful insight and knowledge and even form new B2B collaborations. All small business owners are welcome to attend, regardless if they are an Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce member or not.’

For more information and to register for either or both of the social media workshops, please visit: www.businessisleofman.com/events

Registration details and dates for the further five workshops will be released in due course.