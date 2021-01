Financial Sanctions: South Sudan

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment to the details of one existing entry under the South Sudan sanctions regime.

The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/438) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in actions, policies or activities which threaten the peace, stability and security of South Sudan or undermine efforts to resolve the political crisis and armed conflicts in South Sudan. The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the South Sudan Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0476].

The following entry has been amended and remains subject to an asset freeze.

Paul MALONG AWAN ANEI (Group ID: 13699)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual and entities. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person and entities, they are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to South Suday and links to the UK’s Consolidated List of Individuals and entities subject to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.