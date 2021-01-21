Financial Sanctions: Democratic Republic of the Congo

This news release is issued to publicise amendments to a further 6 entries under the Democratic Republic of the Congo sanctions regime.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/433) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies which are, or have been, involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a violation of international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or obstructing or undermining respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions(Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0475].

Details of the amendments can be found in the Annex to this news release.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individuals. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated individuals they are not required to report these details again.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence

Further details of the sanctions regime related to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and links to the Consolidated List of individuals and entities subject to these and other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.