Financial Sanctions: Counter-Terrorism (International)

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment to the details of 5 existing entries under the Counter-Terrorism (International) sanctions regime.

The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/573) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in terrorist activity. The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Counter-Terrorism International(Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0501].

The following entries have been amended and remain subject to an asset freeze.

Brahim EL-KHAYARI (Group ID: 13769)

Manssor ARBABSIAR (Group ID: 12206)

AL-GAMA’A AL-ISLAMIYYA (Group ID: 6988)

REVOLUTIONARY PEOPLES’ LIBERATION PARTY – FRONT (DEVRIMCI HALK KURTULUS PARTISI-CEPHESI) (DHKP-C) (Group ID: 7120)

THE POPULAR FRONT FOR LIBERATION OF PALESTINE – GENERAL COMMAND (Group ID: 7399)

THE GREAT EASTERN ISLAMIC RAIDERS’ FRONT (Group ID: 7980)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated entity. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated entity, they are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Counter-Terrorism (International) and links to the UK’s Sanctions List may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.