Statement from Dr Alex Allinson MHK – Re: NASUWT

I welcome the news announced on Tuesday 19 January that the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers has agreed to suspend its Action Short of Strike.

I recognise their concerns and personally thank union members for their trust and support.

The Department and I are dedicated to resolving the ongoing industrial dispute and this announcement demonstrates the commitment of the NASUWT to work with us and the other teacher unions, so we can move forward together and deliver a resilient and student-focused education service that is fit for the future.

We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with all unions and their representatives to overcome any outstanding areas of concern, and continue to build an education service that we are all rightly proud of.

On Tuesday the Department presented its Implementation Plan to Tynwald that includes a new Interim Organisational Framework and programme for change that will provide a solid foundation for the Department in improving culture, policy development and partnerships.

I acknowledge that whilst resetting and rebuilding relationships to create a new culture will take time, considerable progress has already been made, and I firmly believe that with the continued commitment of all those that work within the service, we can improve the culture within which we all work for the benefit of all our young people.

I am extremely proud of the education service on the Island that has so many great qualities and provides an excellent education for our students.

During the pandemic our entire education service has demonstrated dedication, resilience and dynamism and has kept our services functioning, even when our schools and University College Isle of Man have had to close. And for that I would like to say thank you.