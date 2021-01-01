Isle of Man’s most popular baby names in 2020 revealed as Leo, Oliver and Ella

The Civil Registry has revealed the most popular first names given to baby girls and boys in 2020 were Ella, Leo and Oliver.



Leo, Oliver and Noah were the most popular boys names chosen in 2020, followed by Theodore which was also the most popular boys name in 2019. Other popular names in 2020 included Archie, Arthur, Rory and William.



In terms of baby girls, Ella took over the top spot from Lily and Isla which were previously the most popular names in 2019. Ava was the second most popular girls name, with Isabelle, Ivy and Matilda falling closely behind.



To find out more about the Civil Registry please call +44 1624 687039 or visit: www.gov.im/categories/births-deaths-and-marriages/