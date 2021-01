The Value Added Tax Act 1996 (Reduced Rate) (Amendment) Order 2020 was laid before Tynwald yesterday. This Order extends the temporary reduced rate of 5% VAT introduced last year to assist those in the hospitality and catering sectors most severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic until 31 March 2021.

