No new cases of COVID-19 detected – 19 January 2021

No new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man over the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK, commented:

‘This is great news for the Island. Although there is still some way to go the early signs are very positive that the measures we have in place are working.

‘I know the Manx people will continue to do the right thing and continue to make sensible choices. One day without a positive COVID-19 case does not mean now is the time to relax or become complacent but I am cautiously hopeful that this is an indication of yet more positive signs ahead.’