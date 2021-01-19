Financial Sanctions: Syria

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment to the details of 9 existing entries under the Syria sanctions regime.

The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/792) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria or who is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and who are or have been carrying on prohibited activities related to chemical weapons. The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Syria Sanctions(Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0503].

The following entries have been amended and remain subject to an asset freeze.

Mohammad Abdul-Sattar AL SAYED (Group ID: 12765)

Waseem AL-KATTAN (Group ID: 13824)

Mohamed KHADDOR (Group ID: 12475)

Hazwan AL-WEZ (Group ID: 12772

Mohammad Mouti’ Mouayyad (Group ID: 13159)

Mohammed AL-AHMED (Group ID: 13401)

Adnan Abdo AL-SUKHNY (Group ID: 12781)

DREX TECHNOLOGIES S.A. (Group ID: 12732)

INDUSTRIAL ESTABLISHMENT OF DEFENCE (Group ID: 13031)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individuals and entities. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated persons and entities, they are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Syria and links to the UK’s Consolidated List of Individuals and entities subject to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.