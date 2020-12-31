Financial Sanctions: Iraq

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of two entries listed under the Iraq sanctions regime.

The Iraq (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/707) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the former Government of Iraq and its state bodies, corporations or agencies. The Iraq (Sanctions) EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iraq Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0500].

Delistings

Individuals

AL-NAQIB, Zuhair Talib Abd-al-Sattar

DOB: --/--/1948.

Nationality: Iraq

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRQ0092 (UN Ref): IQi.031

Listed on: 02/07/2003 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 19/01/2021 Group ID: 7588.

AL-UBAIDI, Amir Rashid Muhammad

DOB: --/--/1939.

POB: Baghdad, Iraq

Nationality: Iraq

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRQ0094 (UN Ref): IQi.033

Listed on: 02/07/2003 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 19/01/2021 Group ID: 7597.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iraq and links to the Consolidated List of Individuals and entities subject to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.