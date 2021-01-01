Protection of Manx Gaelic extended under European Charter

The Isle of Man Government has received confirmation that Part III of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages (ECRML) will be applied to the Manx Gaelic language.

The charter protects and promotes regional and minority languages in Europe in order to maintain and develop Europe’s cultural traditions and heritage.

This decision significantly strengthens the protection and promotion of the Manx Gaelic language, and recognises its revival in recent years thanks to community based initiatives and targeted Isle of Man Government support.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The Manx language is one of the Island's most important cultural assets; it is an Island success story that we can all be proud of.’ ‘Regional or minority languages are part of Europe’s cultural heritage and their protection and promotion are an important part of cultural diversity. Whatever your age, it is now possible to learn Manx in nurseries, schools and the wider community.’

The Manx Language Network, Jeebin, worked closely with the Isle of Man Government to prepare the submission.

Jeebin is made up of language professionals from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, including the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh and Manx Language Unit, Mooinjer Veggey and Culture Vannin, who work in conjunction with the language community.

Chris Thomas MHK, Chair of Culture Vannin, said:

‘By adopting Part III of the Charter, the Isle of Man is showing its commitment to our language and culture, and taking proactive steps to protect and promote this.’

By applying Part III of the Charter, the Isle of Man authorities undertake to implement 37 promotional measures covering things like preschool education in Manx Gaelic and the possibility to submit documents and applications in the language to authorities.

Manx Gaelic will also be used in broadcasts, the press and cultural activities.