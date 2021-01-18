Four new cases of COVID-19 detected – 18 January 2021

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man.

The first two cases were detected through the day 1/7/13 testing regime for individuals who travelled to the Island. Their isolation period continues and has been extended where appropriate. Further tests will be offered.

The third case is a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus and was detected through a day 13 test. Their period of self-isolation has been extended and they will be offered further tests.

The final case has been identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is completed and the individual and their household are in isolation.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 53.