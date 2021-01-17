Nine new case of COVID-19 detected – 17 January 2021

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man, however all are from individuals already in self-isolation.

The first two cases were detected through the day 1/6/13 testing regime for individuals who travel to the Island. Their isolation period continues and has been extended where appropriate. Further tests will be offered.

The other seven cases are close contacts of someone who tested positive for the virus having travelled to the Island. Their periods of self-isolation have been extended and they will be offered further tests.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 49.