Operator sought to make NSC café a dining destination

A unique opportunity has arisen to transform the café at the National Sports Centre into a focal point for guests and visitors.

Experienced providers are asked to register their interest on the Government’s website, demonstrate their capability of running the café, and share their vision for its future.

Anyone wishing to apply must be able to deliver a healthy and imaginative menu, consistently excellent customer service and put their own stamp on the space.

Thousands of people use the centre’s facilities that include indoor swimming pools, sports halls, and a gym. When it reopens later this year the café will also cater for guests and those using the outdoor football and hockey pitches and running track.

The café, which was previously run by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, was closed on 22 March 2020 when the NSC was shut as part of the Government’s response to Covid-19.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘This is an exciting opportunity to reinvent the café and give it its own identity. ‘We are looking for a passionate caterer who cares about their customers and can deliver a modern and imaginative menu, focussed on healthy and nutritious meals. We want someone to transform the café into a dining destination and help us promote the benefits of leading a healthy and active lifestyle through the food the centre offers.’

Expressions of interest can be registered on the Government’s website, before the deadline on Friday 5 February.