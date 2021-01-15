GPs embrace Covid working to protect patients and staff

Island GPs are adapting swiftly to the challenges of the current lockdown and reassuring the public that all surgeries remain open.

Patients who want to make an appointment with their GP should check the practice website and call the surgery in advance to arrange an appointment, which may be conducted on the phone, by video link or in person - a way of working designed to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Patients will be asked a number of screening questions when they call, to establish whether they have been at risk of contact with a positive case of coronavirus, a measure which has been in place for the past six months and is now standard operational practice for GPs.

Social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment will be in place in surgeries, where staff will make safe arrangements for patients to collect prescriptions and assist with getting medications to patients who cannot collect it themselves. Some services operating from surgeries may be limited during the lockdown.

Additionally, to reduce the risk of a person who may be unaware they are infectious from entering the surgery without prior arrangement, at some practices entry will be facilitated by a staff member. This mirrors the approach to accessing surgery buildings which operated last spring, and is another safeguard against the spread of infection in line with government infection control guidance.

Patients who require a face-to-face assessment for symptoms that could be caused by coronavirus may be asked to see a doctor in a dedicated assessment unit, rather than at their usual practice.

Units in the north, south, east and west and are being organised by GP surgeries working collaboratively in conjunction with the DHSC. Members of the public who think they might have symptoms of coronavirus should remain at home and call 111 straight away.

Patients with emergencies should call 999 in the usual way.

GP representative Juan Corkill said:

‘If you have a medical problem you should call your GP surgery. Do not delay if you are worried about your health. These are challenging times but we want to assure patients we are still available to help them.’

Fellow GP representative Dr Martin Rankin, who is based at the Manx Emergency Doctor Service MEDS, added:

‘We expanded video and telephone consultations early in the pandemic. They are a safe and effective way to see patients for many problems. You will be seen in person if needed, but we have found that many problems can be sorted out over the phone. This is a good way to stop the coronavirus from spreading in our community.’

The public is urged to keep up-to-date with the government guidance on www.gov.im/covid