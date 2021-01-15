Chief Minister's statement on COVID-19 - 15 January 2021

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today.

We are now into Day 9 of our circuit break lockdown.

As we have done all this week, we have our Director of Public Health joining us on Zoom. The Minister of Health & Social Care is here in person – at a safe distance.

Without further ado, let’s go to our regular updates.

First from the Minister of Health & Social Care on today’s numbers.

Let’s move straight to our Director of Public Health for any updates she may wish to provide on our cases and on contact tracing. I think Dr Ewart would also like to touch on a new symptom that we need to be aware of.

While of course it is always disappointing to hear of any cases, the fact that our one new case today is already in self-isolation is positive.

It shows that the measures we have in place are doing what they are designed to do.

It is encouraging that we have not seen any additional community cases again today. Very early days and I am sure you will tell me that we should not read too much into it yet.

We are about to head into the second weekend of our circuit break lockdown.

I know that weekends can be particularly tough. During the week, for some there is school or work to keep us busy. Weekends are times we might have gone to see friends or families. Gone for a pint. Gone to do sports.

For me it would normally mean time spent visiting my parents for a cuppa. It is tough for me to not be able to do this. I know that this is the case for so many people out there too.

I know how much you would like to get together with friends or loved ones

But I have to ask you not to

I have to ask you to stay at home and do your bit to stop the spread

Government does not like stepping into your lives like this. We don’t like coming between you and your loved ones. It is not the Manx way.

But as you have heard from Dr Ewart, we are making progress. You are making a difference.

I know there has been a lot of speculation about whether or not we will be able to end this lockdown on 27 January as we had suggested.

The simple and honest answer is that at this stage we don’t know. There are encouraging signs that the lockdown is having the effect that we sought. It is keeping to a bare minimum person-to-person contact. And this is allowing us to identify and isolate cases in our community.

It will be some time before we know if we have turned a corner. It will be longer still until we can be sure that we have rid ourselves again of the virus.

There is a lot of uncertainty I know.

One thing I can tell you is that we will only continue the lockdown for as long as we judge it to be necessary.

But at the same time, we must get this right not rushed.

We want to be able to return to the positon we were in before Christmas. Where our businesses are open, our children are at school and where we are able to go out and about enjoying a near normal life. And most importantly where our vaccination programme is continuing at pace.

The last thing we want to do is rush to release the lockdown only to find that there is still COVID in the community and we have to lockdown again.

The Council of Ministers of course reviews the situation and the measures in place on a regular basis. We have identified Monday as an important moment for us to makes decisions about next steps.

I certainly do not want to pre-judge that meeting. We will take all the information we have at that time. We will consider the advice of our clinical and public health experts. And we will make decisions. Then I will come and update you. That is Monday.

Of course as with so much in life, the outcome may not be a binary “end it” or “extend it”. One thing that this virus has taught us is that we have to be flexible and adapt to the situation. If we continue to see a positive outlook, then we may decide to take gradual cautious steps back to normality. A tapered approach.

But I do need to say that if the situation does deteriorate between now and then, we may have to tighten the screws again.

The equation is simple. The better we all do, the sooner we can start to return to normal.

Before I move to questions, I did want to touch on the question of financial support. The Treasury Minister updated us this time last week about what was planned. I am grateful to him and to the teams at the Treasury and the Department for Enterprise for everything they have done to get the schemes up and running.

There have been over 2000 applications for MERA. 1000 have already been approved and will be paid shortly.

On the CBSS – the Coronavirus Business Support Scheme – to support businesses, I know that the first payments have been made today and the team will be working over the weekend to ensure that the bulk will be paid on Monday.

I know there have been some concerns about eligibility. The teams have been looking at this and have been able to expand the scope to cover those who most need it.

The Treasury Minister has put out a range of information on the various schemes and I know will continue to do so as they evolve.

In the meantime, there is a lot of information on our COVID website.

The lockdown is not good for our economy. That goes without saying.

I am pleased that our office based companies have proved to be so resilient and have been able to move to home working so effectively.

There are so many sectors that can’t and these are the people we especially need to help.

In these briefings, on a number of occasions we have paid tribute to those who work in essential retail. Those working for example in our pharmacies or those ensuring we have food for our families deserve our thanks. They also deserve our respect.

Give them the space to do their jobs safely. Ensure you are going into shops with clean hands so that their work environment can stay safe.

And if you use a disposable face covering, please take it with you and dispose of it properly. Don’t leave it in the trolley for those who work there or the next customer to deal with.

I did want to highlight one other sector that is quietly and safely doing great work.

Our Engineering and Manufacturing Sector has continued to work during this lockdown. I know they are doing what they can to ensure they do this with all social distancing and other hygiene measures in place.

I mention this sector as many of our companies on Island are designing and producing medical equipment that is being used in the fight against COVID-19 both on-Island and beyond.

They have found solutions and manufactured supplies for Noble’s, when supplies have been unavailable from other routes or a new novel design is required.

Many of our companies are directly supporting the global COVID-19 response by working on the design and manufacture of component parts that are used in medicines and medical equipment. This includes ventilators and the machinery that manufacture the COVID vaccines.

I would like to pay tribute to the work they are doing during these difficult times.

And on a slightly different scale – but not less impressive – I would like to mention 12 year old Jack from Douglas who has been doing his own bit of engineering to support our community. Jack has started to make and distribute clips, which allow spectacle wearers to use face coverings without the problems of them steaming up. He has supplied police officers with the clips and he has made enough to allow all of the patrol staff who wear glasses to do so whilst remaining fog-free. Thanks, Jack for helping our police officers to do their work safely.

On this positive note, we can move to questions.

We will be back on Monday so that I can brief you on the outcome of the Council of Ministers meeting.

As always, if there is a reason to hold one sooner then of course we will.

As we head into the second weekend of our circuit break lockdown, please carry on doing what you have been doing so well so far.

Thank you for staying at home. If you can then please do.

I have been heartened to see how many of you have been wearing face coverings. If you can, then please do.

As always, if you do need information, please visit gov.im/covid19. Or call the Community Support Line on 686262. Or email Covid19CommunitySupport@gov.im.

If you have any COVID symptoms then call 111

I will leave things there for today and wish you a pleasant and safe weekend.

Please remember the basics:

Stay at home;

Before you go out, ask yourself if it is essential;

If you do go out, wear a face covering if you can;

If you have any symptoms then stay at home and call 111 as soon as you can.

Make the right decisions to keep you, your family and your Island safe. And to protect our vaccination programme.