Locations identified that could pose low risk of COVID-19 – 14 January 2021

Following a recent positive case of COVID-19, three locations have been identified which could pose a low risk of contracting the virus for people who visited at specific times.

Wednesday 6 January 2021

Karsons Pharmacy, Main Road, Onchan between 9:00 am and 9:30 am

B&Q, Cooil Road, Braddan between 10:30 am and 11:00 am

Shoprite, Victoria Road, Douglas between 11.30 am and 12 noon

Sunday 10 January 2021

Shoprite, Victoria Road, Douglas between 12.30 pm and 1:00pm

It is important to stress that the risk to the general public is low. If, however, anyone who has visited or was working in the location during the relevant time period goes on to develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to self-isolate and contact the COVID-111 service immediately. The service is open from 8am to 8pm each day. People who have been at the venue but have no symptoms are not being asked to contact COVID-111 at the present time.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: