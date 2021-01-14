2021 is election year – make sure you are registered to vote

Members of the public are being urged to take action to ensure they are eligible to vote in this year’s local and national elections.

Forms will shortly be delivered to all households in the Isle of Man as part of the 2021 update of the electoral register.

The annual canvass helps to capture the information required to maintain an accurate record of people who are eligible to vote in an election.

Forms will be posted to all households currently listed on the electoral register and to ‘The Occupier’ at properties with no registered electors. The deadline for responses is 18 March 2021.

This year’s update is particularly important as 2021 is election year in the Isle of Man, with local authority elections taking place on Thursday 22 April and the House of Keys General Election on Thursday 23 September. Only those who appear on the electoral register will be entitled to vote.

It is a legal requirement to respond to the annual canvass, even if an individual chooses not to vote.

Not being registered can also affect a person’s credit reference history and potentially result in an application for a mortgage, loan or mobile phone contract being refused.

Responding to the canvass for electoral registration is quick, easy and free of charge.

People can confirm if the information printed on their household enquiry form is correct – or make any necessary changes – by using the web portal at or by returning the form in the pre-paid envelope.

Online responses are encouraged wherever possible, as it costs more for Government to deal with postal returns.

Legislation being implemented later this year will see a transition towards a system of individual and continuous electoral registration, which will reduce the need for a full postal canvass in future.

Further information about the electoral registration process and who is eligible to vote can be found on the Government website or by contacting elections@gov.im or tel: +44 1624 685754.