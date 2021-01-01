No new cases of COVID-19 detected but public asked to remain vigilant

No new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man in the past 24 hours.

The Council of Ministers met earlier today to discuss the latest situation, following the announcement yesterday of two unexplained cases.

Ministers reviewed the situation and the evidence available. While the two cases announced yesterday remain unexplained, extensive testing of close contacts has returned negative results. At this stage, Ministers have therefore decided that they are content for people to go about their business as normal with no restrictions. The Island's schools will all be open as normal tomorrow.

The Council of Ministers will continue to closely monitor the situation over the coming days. The public are encouraged to continue to be extra vigilant and to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene. If anyone has any COVID-like symptoms – even where they seem mild – they should self-isolate immediately and contact the COVID-111 service between 8am and 8pm.

The Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3pm to provide more detail.