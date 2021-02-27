Locations identified that could pose low risk of COVID-19

A number of locations have been identified which could pose a low risk of contracting COVID-19 for people who visited at specific times.

It follows today’s announcement of two currently unexplained cases of COVID-19.

The locations and times are as follows:

Wednesday 17 February 2021

Shoprite, Victoria Road, Douglas from 2:00m to 3:00pm

Friday 19 February 2021

Bus Vannin service 21B (Pulrose to Lord Street) from 11:07am to 11:19am

Superdrug, Strand Street, Douglas from 11:25am to 11:30am

Boots, Strand Street, Douglas from 11:30am to 11:35am

Coop, Duke Street, Douglas from 11:45am to 11:50am

Bus Vannin service 21B (Lord Street to Pulrose) from 12:05pm to 12:12pm

EVF Brown Bobby Filling Station, Peel Road, Douglas from 4:00pm to 4:10pm

Sunday 21 February 2021

Bus Vannin service 5 (Quarterbridge to the Wildlife Park) from 9:12am to 10:17am

Mangrove Café, The Wildlife Park, Ballaugh from 12 noon to 12:30pm

EVF Brown Bobby Filling Station, Peel Road, Douglas from 12:30pm to 12:40pm

Bus Vannin service 5 (The Wildlife Park to Quarterbridge) from 3:18pm to 4:18pm

Monday 22 February 2021

Bus Vannin service 21B (Pulrose to Lord Street) from 2:37pm to 2:49pm

Bus Vannin service 22H (Lord Street to St Ninian’s Lower School (Bemahague)) from 3:00pm to 3:20pm

CeX, Duke Street, Douglas from 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Game, Strand Shopping Centre, Strand Street, Douglas from 3:30pm to 3:45pm

Dealz, Strand Street, Douglas from 4:00pm to 4:15pm

Boots, Strand Street, Douglas from 4:15pm to 4:20pm

Card Factory, Strand Street, Douglas from 4:20pm to 4:25pm

Coop, Duke Street, Douglas from 4:30pm to 4:40pm

Bus Vannin service 12 (St Ninian’s Lower School (Bemahague) to the NSC, Groves Road, Douglas) from 7:00pm to 7:35pm

Wednesday 24 February 2021

Bus Vannin service 21B (Pulrose to Lord Street) from 2:37pm to 2:49pm

Bus Vannin service 22H (Lord Street to St Ninian’s Lower School (Bemahague)) from 3:00pm to 3:20pm

Bus Vannin service 12 (St Ninian’s Lower School (Bemahague) to the NSC, Groves Road, Douglas) from 7:00pm to 7:35pm

It is important to stress that the risk to the general public is low. If, however, anyone who has visited or was working in any of the locations during the relevant time period goes on to develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to self-isolate and contact the COVID-111 service immediately. The service is open from 8am to 8pm each day. People who have been at the venues but have no symptoms are not being asked to contact COVID-111 at the present time.

Dr Henrietta Ewart, Director of Public Health, said: “The risk to members of the public who were at these venues at the relevant times is small, but as a community we must be vigilant. If you visited the locations specified and feel as though you may have COVID symptoms, please self-isolate and call the COVID-111 service.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

a temperature of more than 37.8C (100F)

OR, a new and persistent cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (for people who usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

OR, anosmia – this is the loss of or a change in someone’s normal sense of smell, which can also affect sense of taste as the two are closely linked

OR, shortness of breath.

Dr Ewart continued: “I would encourage the whole community to remember and practise the basics of good hand and respiratory hygiene. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you cough or sneeze, do it into a handkerchief, tissue or the crook of your elbow, then wash your hands or use hand sanitiser.”