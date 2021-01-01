Changes proposed at three Douglas car parks

Motorists are being notified of planned changes at three Douglas car parks that will help prevent vehicles being abandoned and free up spaces.

A proposed Parking Order will give the Department Of Education, Sport and Culture powers to regulate parking at the Bowl, the National Sports Centre and the Hills Meadow facility at University College Isle of Man.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture (DESC), said:

‘In recent years we have seen an increasing number of vehicles being dumped, in various states of disrepair at our sites. ‘I hope this measure can free up spaces for the people who need them.’

The regulations will also mean permits are required for daytime parking at the three sites and appropriate badges must be displayed when using disabled bays.

A draft copy of the Order can be requested by emailing highwayregulations.doi@gov.im, or collected during office hours from at the Department’s Highway Services, Regulations Section, Sea Terminal, Douglas, IM1 2RF.