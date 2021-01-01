Villa Marina Arcade: Creative businesses sought for vacant units

Expressions of interest are being sought from businesses capable of revitalising the Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas.

The impressive Art Deco styled building is made up of nine commercial units of which five are up for grabs, and includes a performance space that is used to stage musical concerts.

The arcade is a stone’s throw from the Island’s main retail and business areas, the VillaGaiety complex, and the soon to be completed Cultural Quarter on Douglas promenade.

All ideas will be considered and previous occupants have included an art gallery, a restaurant and a barber’s shop – with most of the vacant spaces facing either Douglas Bay or the Villa Marina gardens.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘This is a fabulous opportunity to rent a business space in an area of regeneration. At this stage we would like to hear from a range of businesses, especially organisations that work in the creative industries as they would fit well with the location.’

Emma Callin, Head of Villa Marina, Gaiety Theatre and the Arts, said:

‘We are looking at plans to revive public engagement at the Villa Marina Arcade, and believe businesses that generate and promote creativity would be an exciting addition to the current businesses.’

The available spaces range in size from 33 sq m (356 sq ft) to 187 sq m (2,019 sq ft) and options to combine units to create a larger spaces can be discussed.

The arcade is already home to the Isle of Man Arts Council and a café and are ready for fitting out by their new tenants.

Further information and details can be found on the Land and Property to Let page and interest must be registered by 12 noon on Friday 12 March.