New Independent Chair of Isle of Man Safeguarding Board

The Isle of Man Safeguarding Board has appointed Lesley Walker as the new Independent Chair. Ms Walker, a qualified social worker with 35 years safeguarding experience, will take up the post in April 2021.

Ms Walker brings extensive experience of chairing Safeguarding Boards, Partnerships and panels in England and Northern Ireland and most recently held the position of Independent Chair and Scrutineer for the West Sussex Safeguarding Children’s Partnership. She has also worked at a senior level in local authorities in England and integrated health and social care in Northern Ireland and provides ongoing consultancy support across several jurisdictions.

Ms Walker said:

‘I am delighted to have been offered this position and I look forward to working closely with members of the Board and with organisations in the Island to ensure that agencies are working effectively to safeguard and protect vulnerable children and adults in the Isle of Man.’

She added:

‘Having spent over 30 years working in front line children and adult’s services I am acutely aware of the challenges faced by the vulnerable in society, so I am keen to use this experience to play a key role in improving safeguarding practice to vulnerable groups. ‘I believe it is important to engage with services users, carers and wider communities to understand what is working well and where agencies can improve, and also to promote the important message that safeguarding is everyone’s business.’

The appointment has been welcomed by Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK who said:

‘I am pleased to welcome Lesley to this key position, her expertise will be valuable in delivering a system that responds to the needs and interests of children, young people and vulnerable adults. I am sure she will build on the great work of the outgoing chair, Glenys Johnston OBE.’

Working with Mrs Walker, the Board will continue to work to empower people of all ages to safeguard themselves, and support the minority who are at risk.