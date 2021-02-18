One further location identified that could pose low risk of COVID-19

Following further contact tracing, one additional location has been identified that could pose a low risk of contracting COVID-19 for people who visited at specific times.

The location and times are as follows:

Thursday 18 February 2021

Costa Coffee, Castletown from 10am to 11am

The risk to the general public is low. If, however, anyone who has visited or was working in any of the location during the relevant time period goes on to develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to self-isolate and contact the COVID-111 service immediately. The service is open from 8am to 8pm each day. People who have been at the venue but have no symptoms are not being asked to contact COVID-111 at the present time.

Dr Henrietta Ewart, Director of Public Health, said:

‘The risk to members of the public who were at this venue at the relevant time is small. That does not mean there is no risk and as a community we must be vigilant. If you visited the specific location and feel as though you may have COVID symptoms, please self-isolate and call the COVID-111 service.’

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: