Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise removal of two entries under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2020/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations) Sanctions (Application)Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0478].

The following entries have been removed from the consolidated list and are no longer subject to an asset freeze.

Said Ben Abdelhakim Ben Omar AL-CHERIF (Group ID: 7872)

Emrah ERDOGAN (Group ID: 13307)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to the UK’s Consolidated List of Individuals and entities subject to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.