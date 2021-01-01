Douglas GP surgery relocates as practice grows

Finch Hill GP practice in Douglas is preparing to move to larger premises in the capital to accommodate an expanding operation and provide improved facilities for patients and staff.

The vacant former Promenade Medical Centre is to be the new home for Finch Hill GP practice from early April this year, the closure of one Douglas practice offering opportunities for another.

Finch Hill has taken on a significant number of patients who were formerly with the Promenade practice, which closed in June 2020. Its premises on the first floor of Chester Street car park are larger than Finch Hill’s, with two additional and more spacious consulting rooms, ample space for patient records and better access for patients. The move is due to take place around Easter.

Former Promenade Medical Centre patients were allocated places at a number of local surgeries including Finch Hill, so some will see their new doctor in familiar surroundings.

Principle GP at Finch Hill Dr Helen Freer said:

‘Having taken on almost 2000 extra patients we have simply run out of space. The consulting rooms at our new location will improve patient and staff comfort whilst carrying out examinations and minor surgical procedures. It will also ensure we can continue as a GP training practice whilst accommodating our valued healthcare colleagues who run antenatal clinics, phlebotomy and health visitor drop-in clinics.

Dr Freer added:

‘I understand that the move might be frustrating for patients who have recently relocated to Finch Hill from Loch Prom but these things can’t be timed perfectly. We are contacting patients by email and letter to explain our proposals, and we’re keen for their feedback on our plans – which can be given in our online patient survey here. After 15 happy years in Kensington Road, everyone at the Finch Hill practice is looking forward to starting a new chapter in the centre of Douglas. We will keep patients informed as the move to the new site approaches and organise our relocation to minimise any disruption to our services.’

Health and Social Care Minister David Ashford said:

‘The department is grateful that Finch Hill has taken on a substantial number of new patients, and it is very encouraging to see an Island GP practice develop and expand. The new site will provide convenient access for patients, and additional facilities. Plans for the relocation of the surgery were in place before the development of our COVID-19 vaccination hub nearby in Chester Street, and recently the two projects have progressed in tandem. It has been a challenging and exciting time for all involved.’

The Finch Hill premises are to be repurposed to accommodate the Island’s first Sexual Assault Referral Centre, and further details on the project are due to be announced soon.