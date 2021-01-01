Customers who were at Java Express at lunchtime on Tuesday 16 February asked to isolate and contact 111

As a precaution, customers who were at Java Express Coffee Shop & Noodle Bar on Tuesday 16 February between 12:30pm and 1:30pm are being asked to immediately self-isolate, along with others in their household, and contact the COVID 111 Service.

The shop was identified as a low risk location for COVID-19 following a visit last Tuesday by an individual who later went on to test positive for the virus. A customer who was in the shop at the time has gone on to develop symptoms. They contacted the COVID-111 Service and were instructed to self-isolate along with other members of their household. The individual was offered a test which returned a positive result.

The COVID-111 Service is open each day from 8am to 8pm.