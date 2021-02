One new case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Isle of Man.

The case was identified through contact tracing and is a close contact of the recently identified cluster.

They will self-isolate with their household and contact tracing will continue.

Testing at Ballakermeen High School has returned all negative results. Those tested will remain in self-isolation with their households and further tests will be offered.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 16.